Chandigarh eases curbs, allows boating at Sukhna

The UT Administration on Tuesday gave further relaxations to residents and also allowed boating in Sukhna Lake with 50 per cent capacity. The decisions were taken in the war room meeting chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

After detailed discussions, it was decided that all shops will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm. Even the restaurants and bars have been allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 10:30 pm. However, the night curfew in the city will be from 11 pm to 5 am.

For marriages and funerals or any social gatherings, the administration has restricted the number of persons from 30 to 50 people. It was also specified that the sports complexes are allowed to be used by the members but they must adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Giving further relaxation for those going to Sukhna Lake, boating has been permitted with 50 per cent capacity. At the same time, Badnore directed the Director General of Police that strict action be taken against the violators of Covid protocol, particularly for non-wearing of masks at the Sukhna Lake and other public places.

1.5 LAKH DOSEs ALLOCATED TO CHANDIGARH for JULY

The Director Health Services, Dr Amandeep Kang, said that 4,59,935 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chandigarh so far and walk-in facility for vaccination of 18 years and above citizens has been started in all government hospitals and dispensaries.

She stated that currently about 40,000 doses are available and 50,700 doses are to be received in the current month.

“Further in the month of July, 1.5 lakh doses for government sector and 50,000 doses to private hospitals have been allocated by the Government of India. So there is no shortage of vaccines in the city. All three health institutions, viz PGIMER, GMCH and GMSH, reported the opening of physical OPDs,” she said.

They were advised to take Covid samples of non-vaccinated OPD patients, as they are more prone to Covid infection.

VACCINATion of SENIOR CITIZENS AT HOME

The UT Administrator also advised Director Health Services to form a vaccination team to administer vaccine doses at home for those senior citizens who cannot go to vaccination centres, as they are bedridden or suffering from acute illness.

LAST WAR ROOM MEETING OF ADVISER MANOJ PARIDA

This was the last war room meeting of UT Adviser Manoj Parida. Administrator Badnore praised Parida for the wonderful work done in Chandigarh and wished him success in his future endeavours.