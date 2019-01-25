Chandigarh: Each cluster to get 1 model school for special kids, UT informs HC

As part of its policy for the education of differently-abled children, Chandigarh Administration has decided to develop at least one inclusive model school in each cluster with integrated classrooms, trained special educators, therapists and barrier-free access, besides focusing on providing skill-development training.

Advertising

Chandigarh Administration submitted its policy before a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. Additional Government Pleader for the Union Territory, Jaivir Chandail informed the court that the UT administrator approved the policy last month.

According to the 14-page policy, the authorities will develop school readiness centers for children, who have never been enrolled or are dropouts, to bring them to mainstream. Such centers will be created either within the premises of regular government schools or special institutes, in close proximity of the regular ones. A Core Resource Group of experts from education and medical fields will be constituted to frame guidelines for extending concessions to the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in curriculum and examinations, according to the policy.

Regarding the availability of at least one trained special educator in each school, the administration has decided to take up the issue during the next project-approval board meeting of the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Samagra Shiksha programme.

“However, in case the posts of special educators are not sanctioned by (the) MHRD, GOI, then the provision of funds will be made in the UT Budget,” the policy states.

According to the policy, the education department will also involve Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and special educators for early identification and certification of such children. A common portal for sharing and uploading information regarding such children will be developed.

The administration has also decided to hold assessment camps on quarterly basis for prescription of aids and appliances for such children. The expenditure for the tools will be borne by the education or social welfare department as per the existing scheme and guidelines, according to the policy. The policy added the funds can be raised through Corporate Social Responsibility activities also. In order to fulfil the aims of inclusive education, the administration said there is also a need to make changes in curriculum, teaching and learning methodology and assessment of such children in conformity with their diverse needs. Regarding the children with severe disabilities, the policy stated that the special educators giving home-based education will also bring them to a neighbourhood school at least once a month.

The policy also laid stress on training programmes for school staff and urged the Rehabilitation Council of India to launch an integrated BA-BEd (inclusive education) course for teachers. “Parents training programmes shall be conducted in all schools for regular children to (make them) learn to consider the CWSN as equal and to help him/her in their classroom and school,” the policy read.

The CWSN will also be provided transport and escort allowance by the UT Administration and department of sports will organise state-level competitions on lines of Paralympics for such children, according to the policy.

A state-level committee will be constituted for effective implementation of the policy.

Advertising

A per a government data till April 2018, there are 2,887 such students at elementary level.