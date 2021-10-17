Chandigarh: 9 FIRs lodged for bursting crackers; BJP’s Sood says will demand withdrawal

As many as nine FIRs were registered against the organising committees of Dusshera programmes at different locations in Chandigarh for bursting firecrackers- stuffed in the effigies of Ravana, Meghnaad and Kumbhkarna, here on Friday.

The FIRs were registered on the basis of statements of the police personnel who were present at the sites and evidence available through video footage and photos.

Requesting anonymity, certain members of the organising committees said that firecrackers were used following the announcement of BJP President, Arun Sood, who publicly said that people could burst firecrackers on Dussehra as the guidelines only banned their use on Diwali.

When asked, Sood said, “Indeed, I discussed the matter with Chandigarh administration officials and UT police. As per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the use of firecrackers is banned on Diwali. There are no clear guidelines for not using them on Dussehra. Chandigarh police lodged the FIRs in a haste manner. We will demand the withdrawal of these FIRs.”

Sood had attended a Dussehra function in Sector 34 where firecracker-stuffed effigies were burned. A day before Dussehra, Sood had assured the organisers of Ram Leela committees that he had taken up the matter of use of firecrackers with the UT administration and convinced them that the use of firecrackers is prohibited only on Diwali. The booked persons include Manu Bassin and other members of Sector 28 Dusshera Committee; Naseem, who burst crackers at Ram Leela ground, Sector 27D; Madan Lal Acharya, President and Navdeep Kaushik General Secretary of Azaad Dramatic Club, Mani Majra; members of Dharam Rakshak Kala Manch Society; members of Sri Ram Leela and Dusshera Ayojak Committee; and Youth Welfare Club, village Maloya, Sector 20. The cases were registered at PS Mani Majra, PS 26, PS 34, PS IT Park, PS 17, PS IT Park and PS Maloya.

Police sources said certain members of the booked committees claimed that they were allowed to use firecrackers on Dusshera but cops told them there is no authorised order from the UT administration.