Chandigarh: Dussehra celebrated with fervour, traffic snarls at places

Dussehra was celebrated with fervour in the district on Tuesday. No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, which took place at several places across the district. The tallest effigy in the district, a 70 ft Ravana was burnt in Phase 8.

The Dusshera committee also burnt the effigies of ‘terrorism’ along with Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath, continuing the tradition of burning the effigy of a social evil. In the previous year, the committee had burnt the effigy of ‘corruption’ and effigies of tainted heads of religious deras.

The president of Dussehra Committee, Madhu Bhushan said that they also held a kite flying competition on the occasion.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was the Chief Guest at the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said that the people must co-operate with the state government to make plastic ban successful.

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath were also burnt at Derabassi, Zirakpur, Kharar and Kurali. Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tiwari attended the Dussehra celebrations in Sector 70.

The SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that no untoward incident was reported in the district. However, Baltana witnessed high drama as miscreants ignited a fire crackers near the effigy, and the effigy of Ravana caught fire and burnt before the scheduled time. No one was injured in the incident.

Traffic snarls plague city on Dussehra

With the Dushera celebrations at full swing across the city on Tuesday, the Tricity’s Traffic Police had a tough time managing the traffic, as chaos and traffic snarls were a common sight in several sectors.

The worst affected were the roads of the areas where effigies of ‘Ravan’ were burnt, where motorists even stopped on the road to witness the show.

The traffic was left blocked at Sectors 17, 19, 22, 45, 34, 46, 25. Dhanas, where the tallest Ravan effigy was burnt, recorded the worst traffic congestion, followed by Manimajra and Hallomajra, as they saw overwhelming rush of people, who had come out of their houses to witness the burning the Ravan effigies.

Large number of peddlers also set up their shops on the pavements in different sectors, whereas, commuters parked their vehicles on the roadside, adding to the congestion. The police were in action, however, the city kept recording traffic snarls.

An official of the Traffic Police deployed at Manimajra said that the problem had become more severe due to the inappropriate vehicle parking in the market places and stalls erected on roadsides and parking areas.

A resident of Sector 25 in Panchkula, Nitin Aggarwal, who was headed from Chandigarh to Panchkula from the housing board light point, said “I thought that Madhya Marg would be the simplest way to go Panchkula as policemen are deployed all around, but it seems police is not able to control the massive traffic.”

On the eve of Dusshera, more than 250 traffic police officials were deployed to assist the traffic duties. Meanwhile, special staff of the Crime Branch were also deputed at busy areas to avoid any untoward incident. A special staff of the Operation Cell was also deputed in the markets of the city.