Chandigarh DSP slaps defamation notice on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu was addressing a political rally in Sultanpur Lodhi under Kapurthala district on December 18, in which he bragged that Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema was so strong.

After condemning Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu on social media for his purported comments against police personnel, Chandigarh DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel slapped a defamation notice against the senior Congress leader on Monday.

Through the notice, DSP Chandel has sought unconditional public apology in writing and through print, electronic and social media for injury/loss of honour of the police force. The notice states, “It was clearly mentioned that no monetary compensation was sought for the reason that the prestige and reputation of the Punjab force cannot and should not be expressed in monetary terms keeping in view their hard duties and supreme sacrifices.”

Sidhu was addressing a political rally in Sultanpur Lodhi under Kapurthala district on December 18, in which he bragged that Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema was so strong that “he could make a police officer wet his pants”.

A video clip of the comments had gone viral attracting criticism from netizens. DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, who joined Chandigarh Police as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in 1989, had released a video condemning Navjot Singh Sidhu for his comments on December 25. Chandel is attached with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Chandigarh Police.