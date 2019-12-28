Chandigarh: Drunken driving claims one life, another hurt as car rams tree

The damaged car after the accident. (Express) The damaged car after the accident. (Express)

DRUNKEN DRIVING claimed the life of a Sirsa resident and left another man injured when their car rammed a tree on the Sector 23/24 dividing road on Thursday night. The accident occurred around 11.45 pm.

Police said medical examination of one of the victims, who succumbed to his injuries in PGI on Friday, established the content of alcohol in his body. The victim was identified as Pankesh, 27, of Sirsa district in Haryana. The injured was identified as Abhishek, 21, a final year student of BSc at Panjab University. He was admitted to GMSH-16. His condition was stated to be stable. Abhishek is also a native of Sirsa. He rented accommodation in Sector 41. Last night, the two were going to Sector 41 when the incident happened.

Police said Pankesh was in the driving seat. He lost balance of the car which rammed in a tree. A two-wheeler rider witnessed the crash and informed police control room. Pankesh dealt in sale and purchase of vehicles.

A police officer said, “The two were identified th rough the documents recovered from their wallets. Doctors smelled alcohol from the body and clothes of Pankesh. Alcoholic smell was mentioned in his medical report. Pankesh was rushed to PGIMER. He succumbed to injuries today morning. By that time his family members arrived from Sirsa. Abhishek is admitted to GMSH-16. He is still unfit for recording his statement.” Police initiated inquest proceedings at the Sector 17 police station. The victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination at GMSH-16.

In another incident, a labourer was crushed under the wheels of a truck in the parking lot of Chandigarh Transport Area in Sector 26 on Thursday. The victim was identified as Rameshwar Saha, 29. He was a native of Bihar. A truck driver identified as Ashok Kumar was arrested in this connection. Police said Saha was talking on the phone when the driver reversed the truck and crushed him under the left side rear wheels. He was a labourer working for loading-unloading in the transport area. Saha was rushed to GMSH-16. Doctors on duty declared him brought dead. Raju Saha, elder brother of the victim, had witnessed the road accident. He lodged an FIR against the truck driver. A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Six vehicles collide, two injured

Two men were injured and six vehicles got damaged in a road accident at South End roundabout Sector 33/44 on Friday. Police arrested one Brezza driver, Binder Singh, for causing the accident. He was coming from Sector 44, jumped the red signal and rammed his car in one Alto car. In the meantime, an Activa scooter, one autorickshaw, one i10 and one Xylo too collided with the already crashed vehicles. The Activa rider, Harbhajan Singh, and the auto driver, Vikram Kumar, suffered injuries and were admitted to GMCH-32. Police said two others too were injured but were discharged after preliminary treatment. Harbhajan Singh suffered severe injuries. He is under observation. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Police said Binder Singh is a driver by profession and came to Chandigarh for personal work.

