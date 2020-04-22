Chandigarh: Drunken brawl led to murder of 20-yr-old by coworker

The accused hit the victim with bricks on his head. (Representational) The accused hit the victim with bricks on his head. (Representational)

The interrogation of 20-year-old accused Budhi Lal revealed that a drunken brawl between him and his co-worker, Arjun Kumar, led to the murder of the latter on Sunday night. Arjun’s body was found covered in a bed sheet behind a showroom in Sector 27. Arjun used to work at Paul Sweets and Dhaba in Sector 27 and the two were staying on the roof of the shop.

“The sustained interrogation of Budhi Lal revealed that Arjun and Lal used to drink together since they were idle after the closing of the dhaba. Subsequently, Arjun, who was around 15-years older to Lal, demanded sexual favours from him, which made Lal angry. The accused hit the victim with bricks on his head. When Budhi Lal realised that Arjun was dead, he wrapped his body in a sheet and left him abandoned behind a showroom, which was hardly 25 meters away from their workplace,” said a police officer.

Lal was arrested and will be produced in a court Wednesday. Police sources said, the victim, a native of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, was married but was not on good terms with his wife. His elder brother, who lives in Mohali, was informed about his death.

