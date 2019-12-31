Chandigarh: Drunk drivers to get alcohol content receipts with photos

Eight PCRs will be available for providing pick and drop facilities exclusively to women on Tuesday night. (Express archives) Eight PCRs will be available for providing pick and drop facilities exclusively to women on Tuesday night. (Express archives)

The New Year Eve, drunk drivers will also get their pictures on the receipts measuring the limit of alcohol in their bodies through the newly procured 20 breath alcohol analyzers with cameras throughout the city on December 31. Tomorrow will be the first day of the trial of these pieces of equipment.

Eight PCRs will be available for providing pick and drop facilities exclusively to women on Tuesday night. Any woman not able to go to her place independently can seek the police assistance dialling 112/100 or 2749194. A special woman squad under the supervision of Inspector Poonam Dilawari was constituted.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “Twenty newly purchased pieces of equipment will be used at different police nakas. It will deter the corruption as well. Any motorists not satisfied with the challan or facing any demand for money from cops can demand the recording of challan. Tomorrow these alcoho-sensors will be used by traffic cops. Fifty-nine nakas — 18 outer and 41 inner nakas — will be put up throughout Chandigarh on December 31.”

Until now, motorists challaned for drunken driving received only receipts telling the quantity of alcohol in their bodies along with the challan page. These pieces of equipment are also capable of recording the scene of challaning the motorists and will deter corruption.

A police officer said, “As many as 1,241 police personnel — eight DSPs, 37 Inspectors and 1,191 other rank cops — will be on duty tomorrow. New Year will be celebrated at 145 places in the entire city. The main venues are identified as Plaza, Sector 17, Elante Mall, Aroma, Sector 22, hotels on Madhya Marg sectors 7, 8, 9, 26, hotels of sectors 35, 43, 22, Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, Golf Club and hotels in Industrial Area Phase-II, Chandigarh.”

No-vehicle zones

For making the traffic flow hassle-free, the traffic police declared 10 road stretches ‘no vehicle zone’ for December 31. Entry of vehicles will not be allowed from 10 am to 2 am on December 31. The roads include the inner market roads of sectors 7, 8, 9, 10,11 and 22. Inner roads of Sector 17 and road in front of Leisure Valley, Sector 10, is also no vehicle zone. Vehicles will not be allowed from Aroma light point to small roundabout dispensary in Sector 22. Vehicles will also not be allowed around all the surroundings of Elante Mall at phase-1, Industrial Area. The police requested the public to make own parking arrangements in the vicinity of above-said road stretches. Residents whose houses are accessed using the above-said road stretches were requested to carry a valid identity card and residence proof.

