Chandigarh: ‘Drug addict’ creates drama in court, sent to judicial custody

HIGH DRAMA prevailed on the premises of the Chandigarh district court at Sector 43 on Wednesday after a man, held in a case of NDPS, started shouting loudly and also began to bang his head on the wall. However, he was held by the police and calmed down.

The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Sunny Arora, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, who was arrested by the Chandigarh Police Crime Branch from Sector 56 for allegedly possessing 25 gm heroin.

According to the police, he was held with the contraband on Tuesday evening near the Sector 56 park where a police patrol team held him after finding his actions suspicious. On being frisked, 25 gms of heroin were recovered from him. Arora was then arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Police sources said that during interrogation, Arora revealed that he had brought the contraband from Delhi to supply to a person in Sector 56. Having bought the heroin for Rs 15,000, he had decided to sell the stuff at double the price.

The police have also learnt that Arora himself had been consuming heroin for the past four years and to fulfill his addiction, he began peddling drugs. The accused is married and unemployed.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, as the police were bringing him to court, Arora abruptly started shouting and crying, “Kill me. The police have held me in a false case. Take me to hospital.” And, then he started banging his head on the wall. The policemen, however, calmed him down and made him sit on a chair, where Arora started shivering.

After 10 minutes, when the accused repeated the activities outside the courtroom, he was taken by the police to the judicial lock-up.

A policeman later said that Arora’s medical tests had been conducted on Tuesday at the government hospital, where doctors declared him fit. He was just trying to gain sympathy and get admitted to hospital to avoid jail, he added. However, Arora was produced in the court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

