Chandigarh drowns in rain, Madhya Marg bears the brunt

Heavy rain caused severe chaos in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Tuesday, leaving several roads in the Tricity inundated and bringing traffic movement to a crawl at multiple points across the city.

A portion of the road leading from Transport Light Point towards Grain Market Chowk on Madhya Marg was damaged, disrupting traffic on one of the city’s key arterial roads.

The India Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh observatory recorded 72.7 mm rainfall till 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

According to Chandigarh Traffic Police, a portion of the Madhya Marg stretch was washed out, causing obstruction to normal traffic movement. In view of public safety, traffic coming from Panchkula was diverted from Transport Light Point via the backside of Police Lines towards ITI Light Point.

DSP Traffic Neeraj Sarna said the police received information about the damaged road around 6.30 pm.

“At around 6.30 PM, information was received that the road has caved in. Immediately the officials of MC and Administration Engineering department were informed. Following which along with Police teams and MC and Administration officials reached to inspect the spot and initiate the repair work,” Sarna said.

Chandigarh Administration Chief Engineer CB Ojha, who also reached the spot along with officials, said the damage was caused by a burst drainage pipeline at the side of road.

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“After receiving information, our teams and I too have reached at spot for inspection. It is the drainage pipeline of MC that got burst, due to which the mud on side of the road went down, leading to a hole on side of the road,” Ojha said.

He said that the road had not actually caved in, adding that repair work had been started and the affected portion barricaded to prevent any mishap.

“The road has not caved in yet. The MC officials have started the repair work, and the area has been barricaded to avoid any accident at night. Soon the traffic movement shall begin,” he said.

The damaged stretch, however, was only one of several trouble spots reported after the rain. Traffic chaos was witnessed at multiple intersections, with water accumulated on roads forcing vehicles to move slowly and resulting in long queues.

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The disruption was also reflected on social media, where several Chandigarh residents posted about the situation and tagged the traffic police and administration.

One commuter, Padam Jeet Singh Chauhan, questioned the role of traffic police during rain, posting, “Is the Chandigarh traffic police only for challans or do they also do traffic management? After it rains in Chandigarh there is a total mayhem on roads and not even a single policeman is visible on road who are otherwise over zealous to cut challans.”

Another user, Praveen Sharma, posted about traffic congestion in Khuda Lahora, saying, “Chaotic traffic in Khuda Lahora Chandigarh stuck for hour. Not even one traffic police.”

A user identified as Aarushi Joshi posted that the waterlogging had made the journey home particularly difficult. “The Chandigarh administration needs to wake up! The extreme water logging on the city roads today was horrific.. it looked like drainage system didn’t exist in the city at all,” she wrote, adding, “It was a nightmare to reach home.. it took me 2.5 hrs which on normal days is 15 mins..”

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The traffic problems were not confined to the city’s internal roads. A post by Nikhil Saini said he was only about 2 km from Chandigarh, in the Kharar area, but described travelling even that short distance as a “nightmare”, citing poor basic infrastructure.