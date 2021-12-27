Chandigarh drops to rank 4 among UTs

In what can be a huge disappointment for Chandigarh, the Union Territory ranked fourth among all the UTs in the composite ranking for Good Governance Index (GGI) 2021. Last year it came second among the UTs which has now it slipped further. The ranking was declared Saturday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the report,Chandigarh saw a negative growth of 3.1 per cent, though it topped in judiciary and public safety and human resource development sectors. Delhi, Puducherry and Daman and Diu clinched the first, second and third rank in union territories overall.

Delhi perfomed well in commerce and industry, public infrastructure, social welfare and development.

There was an overall increase of 14 per cent over GGI 2019 indicators by Delhi, while Chandigarh got a negative growth of 3.1 per cent. It is a disappointment for the city which has already slipped to 66th position in the Swacchta rankings this year.

KEY INDICATORS

GGI is said to be a comprehensive and implementable framework to assess the State of Governance across the states and UTs which enables ranking of states/districts.

The objective of GGI is to create a tool that can be used uniformly across states to assess the impact of various interventions taken up by the central and state governments, including UTs. Based on the GGI framework, the index provided a comparative picture among the states while developing a competitive spirit for improvement.

The GGI 2019 encompassed 10 governance sectors and 50 governance indicators.

The indicators were Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Commerce & Industries, Human Resource Development, Public Health, Public Infrastructure & Utilities, Economic Governance, Social Welfare & Development, Judicial & Public Security, Environment and Citizen-Centric Governance.

20 STATES IMPROVED

With a “Citizen-Centric Administration” approach at the heart of the government’s governance model, this year, 20 states have improved their composite GGI scores over the GGI 2019 index scores.

PUBLIC HEALTH- A KEY CRITERIA

Public health is one of the priority areas for development. Under this sector, six key indicators are identified looking at outcomes like Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), immunisation achievement, etc. Overall, operationalisation and resources availability were also captured through indicator such as availability of human resources at Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

CITIZEN CENTRIC GOVERNANCE

It was stated that the expectation of the citizens in terms of more transparent, accessible, and responsive services from the public sector is increasing. This included information technology, online portals, use of mobile applications, etc. The CCG sector has included indicators to capture the same. The economic performance of the state is measured by the growth in Gross State Domestic Production (GSDP), with indicators like growth of GSDP, fiscal deficit as a percentage and debt to GSDP, other indicators like state’s own tax revenue receipts to total revenue receipts, growth in per capita income, etc., are also included. A total of five indicators have been finalised in this sector.

SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT SECTOR

In the social welfare and development sector, eight indicators have been identified attempting to cover the overall gamut of the welfare and development arena. This sector covers the areas like social protection, employment, housing, empowerment of poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged, etc.