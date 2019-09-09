Chandigarh: Draft parking policy likely to be tabled in next advisory council meet

The draft parking policy is likely to be one of the key agendas in the administrator’s advisory council meeting scheduled for September 13.

Advertising

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said the parking policy will be tabled before the members during the meeting. “We have several features like compulsory buses for companies more than 50 employees, converting unused parks into parking, households to have two gates and several other things,” he said.

The recommendations in the draft parking policy, include two cars to be parked inside a house, dedicated high frequency bus service on three major roads of the city and provision of two gates in small houses.

According to the policy, three major roads, where dedicated high bus frequency service will be introduced, are Madhya Marg from Panchkula to Chandigarh, road stretch from Zirakpur to Chandigarh Dakshin Marg and the stretch from Mohali to Chandigarh Himalaya Marg. The administration said, these are the three “choke points that see maximum number of personal vehicles, especially during peak hours.”

Advertising

The Transport department that was asked to chalk out the eventualities to ensure the services of high bus frequency on the three roads will also be placed before the council.

In small houses, provision of two gates will be allowed. Those who have gardens outside their house, will have to make place for parking in order to avoid congestion on roads. Moreover, the possibility of razing the front boundary wall will also be proposed to create parking space for vehicles.