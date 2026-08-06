Over 2.09 lakh voters marked for deletion in Chandigarh Draft Electoral Roll under SIR

People submit their documents to the Booth Level Officer during a special camp organized as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll at Model Town in Patiala. (Source: Express Archives)

More than 2.09 lakh voters have been marked for deletion from Chandigarh’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the draft figures showing that nearly one in every three registered electors faces proposed deletion.

According to the draft electoral roll prepared under the SIR, the city’s electorate has come down from 6,59,805 voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to 4,50,282 after the proposed deletions.

The figures show that 2,09,523 names have been marked for deletion, while 66,145 electors continue to remain in the ASD (Absent, Shifted, Dead/Duplicate) list for further verification.

The overall proposed deletion rate stands at 31.76% of the 2024 electorate, while the average deletion percentage across Chandigarh’s 35 municipal wards is 33.72%.