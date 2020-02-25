Chandigarh: Wanted in double murder case, two open fire at Daman and Diu police party

The woman’s family members have refuted the allegations of any illicit relationship. (Representational) The woman’s family members have refuted the allegations of any illicit relationship. (Representational)

PANIC GRIPPED the residents in Phase XI on late Monday evening after two notorious criminals wanted in a double murder case by the Daman and Diu police opened fire at the police party which had come to arrest them. One person who was with the accused was injured in the incident while the police managed to arrest both the accused.

According to the police, a team of Daman and Diu police was following two criminals identified as Suresh Patel and Sajid Mohammad Chowdhary alias Salim. When the police party reached Phase XI, they apprehended the accused.

“While the police team tried to arrest the accused, they snatched weapon of one of the police personnel and fired at them. One person identified as Tushar, who was with the accused in an Audi car, was injured in the firing,” the Phase XI Station House Officer, Inspector Kulbir Singh, said.

He added that the police party had nabbed both the criminals who were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Both the accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday. Both had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their head. They had been in Chandigarh since January 24. It was not clear who fired the shot.

SHO Kulbir Singh said that Tushar who was injured in the incident was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. His condition was out of danger.

Sub-Inspector Leeladhar who had come with the Daman and Diu police party said that the accused were wanted in a murder case of Daman and Diu-based businessman Ajay Patel and his friend Dhiraj Patel. The double murder had taken place in April 2018 when the car of the victims was rammed into by an SUV.

Both the victims had fled to save their lives and when they entered a bar, they were shot dead. The Mumbai crime branch had already arrested Hassan Siddiqui in June 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.