Chandigarh: Doorstep treatment for elderly with hearing loss

Soon, the senior citizens who are suffering from hearing loss or deafness will get treatment at their doorstep. The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has floated a tender to obtain a mobile van for the elderly.

The entire project of supply and commissioning of vehicle — mobile van for hearing screening for elderly citizens — will cost around Rs 47 lakh to the Chandigarh Smart City Limited. Officials said that of this, the mobile van will cost around Rs 31,65,000 and the remaining will be spent on equipment and other requisites.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav, who is also the chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited, said that they are procuring the vehicle for a project by PGI doctors.

A senior official of the Smart City Limited said that the vehicle will have the equipment required to treat hearing impairment and deafness.

“As it is difficult for elderly people to go to hospital, this treatment will be provided at their doorstep. As per the project, there will be an ENT doctor and all other equipment in the mobile van that is required for the aid. Patients will have to pay a nominal fee for service at home as fixed,” the official said.

He added, “After we obtain the vehicle, we will hand over the same to National Rehabilitation Institute (NRI) under which this project will be executed.”

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said that this project is the brainchild of Professor Jaimanti Bakshi, who is the principal investigator, and Dr Dharamveer, who is the co-investigator.

He said that this project was conceived around two years ago and is to be implemented in collaboration with the Chandigarh Administration.

In the tender floated by the Smart City Limited, it was stated that earnest money deposit (EMD) submitted will be Rs 63,000 that will be submitted online through e-tender website.

The Smart City Limited said that for extension of time for submission of performance guarantee beyond stipulated time, CSCL will charge 12% per annum on a daily basis but such extension will not exceed by another seven days.

However, in case the last date for submission of performance quarantee happens to be bank holiday, the last day of submission will be the next working day. All charges whatsoever such as premium, commission, etc. with respect to the performance bank guarantee shall be borne by the successful bidder, it was said.

The Smart City Limited had floated the tender for the mobile van earlier as well but since there were no takers, amendments in the tender conditions were made and the tender was floated again.

