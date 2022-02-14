Chandigarh: Doctors walk the ramp for awareness on healthy lifestyle

Doctors, health experts, and models participated in a ramp walk to educate the general public on how to adopt a healthy lifestyle amidst the pandemic.

The initiative also focused on making people aware of the health benefits of walking.

The program was named ‘Health and fitness in pandemic’, and was done to mark Valentine’s Day.

The program was organized by Dr Deepak Puri, the Global Chairman of Cardiomersion, which is a global group of cardiovascular and comprehensive cardiac care.

Addressing a talk on ‘Health and Fitness during Covid pandemic’, Dr Puri said that as we enter the third year of the pandemic, we are slowly becoming aware of the long-term complications of the virus to lungs, heart, and other organs as well.

Ironically the psychological effects of the pandemic have spared no one. He also motivated people to learn how to live a normal healthy and happy life despite the Covid Pandemic by following all Covid guidelines strictly.