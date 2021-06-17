Chandigarh: Doctor who ran over woman re-arrested, to be charged with more stringent IPC section

Police said that the arrested suspect, identified as Dr Kuldeep Kaler, was produced before the district court in Sector 43 on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

CHANDIGARH POLICE have re-arrested a doctor who allegedly ran over a couple in Dhanas in 2020 and will charge him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police said that the arrested suspect, identified as Dr Kuldeep Kaler, was produced before the district court in Sector 43 on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to the police, the accident took place on December 1, 2020, when Kaler was returning from PGI in his car. He had allegedly then run over and killed a woman — identified as Geeta, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler — reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Later, Kaler had moved an anticipatory bail plea before the Sector 43 court apprehending arrest after charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder were slapped against him.

Police said that Kaler’s car hit the two-wheeler near 66KV light point Dhanas. Geeta’s husband, Kamal Singh Rana, was also injured in the accident. Kaler was first arrested for the death due to negligent driving on December 2 last year, with a medical examination later confirming the presence of alcohol in Kaler’s blood.

Sources said, “The police had submitted a challan against Kuldeep Kaler under Section 304A of IPC, which contains two-years imprisonment, along with fine, in the district courts, Sector 43. But when the District Attorney, who scrutinised the challan before the final submission, saw the attached medical opinion of doctors stating that the doctor was drunk at the time of the accident, he ordered the removal of Section 304A of the IPC and instead asked the police to charge the doctor under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which contains imprisonment of 10 years and a fine. There are very few road accident cases involving the loss of human life where Section 304 of IPC is invoked against the accused.”

The investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, said, “Dr Kuldeep Kaler has been arrested. We questioned him in connection with the road accident. We will file a fresh challan under Section 304 of IPC in the district court against him soon.”

Kamal Singh Rana, the husband of victim Geeta, said, “I came to know about the re-arrest of the doctor today. At the time of the road accident, we were going to Naya Gaon when the speeding car Kuldeep Kaler was driving hit our two-wheeler from the rear. Geeta was riding pillion.”

A case was registered at PS 11.