Chandigarh: Doctor booked for sexually harassing women doctors

Police booked a Senior Resident (SR) doctor posted at a government hospital in Chandigarh on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing some women doctors.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said a case was registered under sections 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) and 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code after the police received a complaint from the office of Superintendent Director Principal against the doctor.

“The accused was drunk at the time of the crime. The incident happened inside the premises of the hospital. Three women doctors lodged a complaint with their higher authorities that the accused had misbehaved with them while they were present in the emergency,” Inspector Kumar said.

The SHO said, “The accused fled after the incident. We shall soon arrest him.”

