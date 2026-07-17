New complex with 10 courtrooms proposed at Chandigarh district courts as multi-level parking opens

The long-pending proposal to construct a new court complex at the District Courts in Sector 43 is set to gain momentum with the inauguration of a multi-level parking facility on July 18, freeing up the existing lawyers’ parking area earmarked for the project.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to inaugurate the facility, built between the District Courts complex and the Chandigarh Judicial Academy. Once operational, vehicles parked in the existing lawyers’ parking area inside the court complex will be shifted to the new facility, clearing the site for construction of the proposed court complex.

The proposed complex will house 10 additional courtrooms, special courts and a dedicated record room. The expansion is expected to strengthen judicial infrastructure at the district courts, where mounting case pendency has put pressure on existing facilities.