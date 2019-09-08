Chandigarh district court stays arrest of 5 ‘juveniles’ booked for ‘molesting’ 3 tennis players

THE CHANDIGARH district court on Saturday stayed the arrests of five juveniles — trainees at the Chandigarh Academy of Rural Tennis (CLTA-CHART), who had been booked for allegedly molesting three female tennis players at a local tennis academy.

Advertising

The court deferred the matter to the Juvenile Justice Board, where the age of the juveniles will be verified. A detailed judgment in the matter is yet to be released by the court.

The complainant in the case had pleaded to the ADJ court to verify the ages of the accused, claiming that they were not juveniles, but adults.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at a police station in Chandigarh under IPC sections 354, 354 A, 354 D related to sexual abuse and 506 (criminal intimidation) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.

The case was registered on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl’s father, who had accused five male trainees of misbehaving with her and harassing her at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10. In a complaint submitted in the last week of July, the victim’s father had also levelled allegations against the CLTA’s senior management, accusing them of shielding the accused.