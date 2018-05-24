Chandigarh: District court rules accused guilty of leaving victim in shop without medical help

Representational image Representational image

Sentencing a salon owner to five years’ imprisonment on Tuesday in the death of a 24-year-old man in 2016, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge had observed that accused Phool Bahar had left the victim unattended in his shop, which proved fatal for him. Sandeep Thakur was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the salon on August 4, 2016.

The judgement of the court of Rajeev Goyal read, “…on the fateful day the accused left the deceased Sandeep Thakur unattended and without any medical assistance after closing the door of Booth No. 8, Rehri Market, Sector 29 C, Chandigarh, which proved fatal,… without any intention to kill him, but knowing it may cause his death thereby killed the deceased…”

The court also mentioned that the accused had the knowledge that Thakur was in a critical condition when he confined him in the booth and left him unattended without any medical help.

However, acquitting him of charges under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, the court observed, “…the prosecution has failed to adduce any evidence that accused harboured and allowed (the) deceased to use psychotropic/narcotics substance as reports received from CFSL did not corroborate the said fact…”

According to the prosecution, police got an information about Thakur lying unconscious in Bahar’s booth at Central Mall in Sector 29 A, Chandigarh, on August 4, 2016, at 8.23am. The police found the man, a resident of Sector 29 A, lying on a chair at the spot. Thakur was frothing. Police and a forensic team also found a black substance in the shirt’s pocket of Thakur. The victim was taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

