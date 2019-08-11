At 68,751, pending cases at Chandigarh District Court at all-time high, most related to Hindu Marriage Act, domestic violence

The pending cases at the Chandigarh District Court touched a new high of 68,751, according to the official data released by the court for June 2019. Of the total pending cases, maximum cases were related to Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) and domestic violence against women.

Advertising

The 68,751 pending cases are under proceedings at the sessions courts and the trial (JMIC and civil) courts. According to the records, by the end of 2017, 40,830 civil and criminal cases were pending and by the end of 2018 the figure for pending cases had reached 46,783.

In 2019, while 10,361 cases are pending at the sessions courts, 58,390 cases are pending at the trial courts of JMICs and the civil judges. The pending cases at sessions court 2,549 criminal cases and 7,812 civil cases, whereas, the cases pending at the trial courts include 48,180 criminal cases and 10,210 civil cases till June 30.

In 2019, 776 criminal cases were instituted at the additional district and sessions courts and sessions court. Of the 776 cases, 699 cases were disposed, whereas, 1428 civil cases were instituted in 2019 and 1040 cases were disposed by the end of June.

Advertising

On the other hand, at the JMIC courts, 41,360 criminal cases were instituted in 2019, out of which 29,215 cases were disposed till June and 1020 cases were instituted in the courts of civil judge in 2019, out of which 882 cases were disposed.

Among the pending cases at the sessions court till June 2019, 1,275 civil cases were related to motor accident claims,1,237 cases were related to Hindu Marriage Act and 1,062 cases were related to rent. Among pending criminal cases at the sessions court, 270 cases were related to the NDPS Act, whereas at the JMIC courts, the highest number of pending cases were related to domestic violence. Chandigarh boasts of 30 judicial officers and around 2,600 advocates function at the Chandigarh District Court.

16 held for not furnishing information on tenants, servants

As many as 16 people were arrested for not submitting the information about tenants and servants with the local police on Saturday. All of them were later released on regular bail on their personal bonds. In the last one month, 62 people have arrested for not supplying the relevant information in the concerning police stations, which is mandatory under Section 144 of CrPC.

A police officer said, “Varinder Sharma of Sector 15 is running a woman PG in his house for last one year but he has not informed the Sector 11 police station and the area beat police staff members about the antecedents of PG women. Similarly, Krishan Bansal, a resident of of Milk Colony, Dhanas, was arrested for not submitting information about his two servants.”

Police sources said, “The arrested persons included nine shopkeepers and seven house owners. Three of them out of 16 have been conveyed earlier for submitting the information of their servants but they did not.” Sixteen FIRs were registered at PS 11, PS 39, PS IT Park, PS Maloya, PS Mauli Jagran and at PS 26. DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, spokesman of UT police, said, “Normally, every house owner, landlord and shopkeeper is bound to provide information of his/her tenants, servants to the local police throughout the year. We initiated a strict drive in this connection in the view of upcoming Independence Day. We appealed to general public for cooperating the police personnel in this exercise.” (Express News Service)