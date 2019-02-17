Chandigarh: District court orders film company to clear dues of hotel

The district court of Chandigarh has ordered Gurfateh Films and Sippy Grewal Productions Private Limited to pay Rs 4.5 lakh, including interest, to a Sector 17-based hotel for not making payment for the stay of their crew and cast including, Jackie Shroff. The actors and the crew stayed in James Hotel during the making of a Punjabi movie Lucky Di Unlucky Story, which was released in April 2013.

A civil suit against the production company was filed by James Hotel. As per the petition filed, Nitin Grewal of Gurfateh Films and Sippy Grewal Productions Private Limited, approached the hotel with request to book rooms from time to time on credit basis for their cast and crew.

The production house assured that the bills would be payable in reasonable time. The hotel, in hope of expanding their business, agreed to the arrangement. Following this, the company availed services of the hotel and booked the banquet hall for their business functions and meetings and rooms for the stay of their cast and crew from time-to-time.

Advocate Nitish Kumar Vasudeva, counsel for James Hotel, argued in the court of Varun Nagpal, Civil Judge (Senior Division), that their services were availed by the company from September 2012 to April 2013. During this period, the cast of the movie, including, actors Jaswinder Singh Bhalla, Binnu Dhillon, Gupreet Singh Ghuggi and Jackie Shroff, along with the crew, stayed at the hotel and availed its services worth Rs 5.85 lakh.

The company, however, made a part payment of Rs 2.56 lakh and then Rs 33,206 through cheques but did not make the remaining balance payment of Rs 2.95 lakh.

The petition mentions that in spite of repeated requests by the hotel to release the due payment, the company remained unmoved and did not pay. Ultimately, the hotel was forced to knock the door of the court through a civil suit.

Meanwhile, during the trial of the matter, the production company proceeded as exparte. “Since the other party did not appear even after receiving summons, the court has ordered them to pay Rs 2.95 lakh principal, along with interest at 9 per cent per annum interest, from the due date to date of order, up to February 13, 2019, which comes to Rs 4.5 lakh,” said Advocate Vasudeva.