In fray for DBA president post: One who held it 8 times, another twice

The 2019 District Bar Association (DBA) elections of Chandigarh will see a contest between eight-time president N K Nanda and two-time president Sunil Toni for the top post. The elections have been scheduled for April 5, when around 2,600 bar members will cast their vote to elect their representatives.

The final nominations for various posts of the Bar closed Friday evening. On Saturday, no withdrawal of nomination was received.

Karam Singh, the returning officer of the DBA elections said that those interested in contesting elections have disclosed their interests by putting up their hoardings.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting for different posts. For the post of president, names of Sunil Toni and N K Nanda have come forth. Shiv Murti Yadav and Karandeep Singh Khullar will be competing for the post of vice-president while for the post of secretary, Gagan Aggarwal, Neeraj Hans, and Ranjit Singh Dhiman have filed nominations. For the post of joint secretary, Gurvinder Kaur Saini and Anu Dhiman in the running while for the post of treasurer, Dheeraj K Sehgal and Vikas Kumar are in the fray.

There will be no polling required for the post of senior executive as only Narinder Singh has filed the nomination. For the post of junior executive members, Aavish Malhotra, Ramandeep, Dilsher Singh Jandiala and Ishmeet Bhatia have filed their nominations.

There are 2,655 advocates members of the Bar at present. The exact number of voters will be clarified in two days as documents of affiliation with the Chandigarh DBA have been sought from a few. After the conditions are completed, these advocates will be entitled to cast their vote and by April 2, the final list of voters for the elections will be clear, said returning officer Advocate Karam Singh.