Chandigarh disrupted

Darkness during daytime in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Darkness during daytime in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

A 26 Knots wind speed and an intermittent rainfall on Monday caused a major disruption across Tricity with power outage and uprooting of trees and electric poles reported from many areas. Few flights too were affected at the Chandigarh International Airport due to the adverse weather conditions.

Officials of the local weather department said there are slight chances of rainfall on Tuesday but mist or fog is likely in the morning and evening.

A total of 9.7 mm rainfall was recorded at the Chandigarh MeT department’s Sector 39 office till 5.30 pm. Officials said 12.8 mm rainfall was recorded by the airport observatory till 5.30 pm. “The wind speed of 26 knots (48.152 kilometre per hour) was recorded in city in the afternoon. The speed generally remains between 1-5 knots,” said an official of the MeT department.

The day temperature on Monday was 3 degrees Celsius below normal — 17.5 was the maximum temperature. The night temperature was comparatively better — 11.3 degrees Celsius was the minimum temperature which is 6 C above normal. While no major change is expected in the temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday, the rainfall has been predicted to make a comeback around January 16 and it may continue till weekend.

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh International Airport said two flights were diverted due to the bad weather. While IndiGo’s Mumbai-Chandigarh and Hyderabad-Chandigarh flights were diverted to Delhi and Lucknow, respectively, the GoAir Srinagar to Chandigarh flight was cancelled due to the snowfall in Srinagar.

In Mohali, heavy rain and wind plunged the city into darkness as the power could not be restored till late evening. The high-speed wind uprooted several trees and electric poles. While no reports of any injuries were received, traffic jams were witnessed at several places as electric poles fell on the roads. The airport road, internal roads and main road at Kharar were among the worst hit. While a traffic jam was witnessed on the airport road, vehicles remained stranded till late evening on Kharar main road.

Mohali Executive Engineer (XEN) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that a total of 25 electric poles got uprooted due to winds and around 100 employees were sent out to repair the lines. “Our teams are working so we are yet to assess the damage caused but there were power supply disruptions,” Sandhu added.

The residential areas, including Phase 7, Phase 8, Phase 9, Phase 10, Phase 11, Phase 3-A, Phase 3B-2, Phase 4 plunged into darkness and the electricity was not restored in many parts of the city till filing of the story. Vikram Singh, a phase 3A resident, said the phones went unanswered as the power department officials did not respond on the helplines. “It was a complete blackout, nobody responded to our calls,” Vikram Singh said.

The tents put up for organising the traffic safety week events also got uprooted. The electric poles outside the Mohali Golf Range were damaged due to strong winds causing a roadblock on the road. In phase VIII, a billboard was damaged and fell on the road. The board was removed after half an hour with the help of a JCB machine. At Zirakpur too the life was thrown out of gear due to the rain as heavy traffic jam was witnessed on Patiala-Zirakpur road.

In Chandigarh, over 15 trees got uprooted due to the heavy showers. A tree each fell in sectors 20A, 33-D, a mango tree fell in Sector 49. A mulberry tree fell in Sector 51-A, a eucalyptus tree fell on the V3 road of Sector 51 and two trees fell in Sector 21-C. Branches of a tree also fell near house number 298 in Sector 46, one near fire station in Sector 32 and one near Central Mall, Industrial Area Phase 1. Two trees in Modern Housing Complex and one in Sector 8, Chandigarh, fell too. A tree fell in Sector 41-A over a car. No casualties or injuries were reported, said the executive engineer of the Chandigarh horticulture department, Krishan Pal Singh.

Power disruptions were reported from various parts of Chandigarh. In some sectors, power was disrupted for four-six hours. Officials of the electricity wing said that in some sectors, as a precautionary measure, the power supply was switched off. Parts of sectors 21, 22, 23, 39, 41, 51, 56, 49, 32, Dhanas, Maloya were among those which were affected.

Panchkula also saw power outage in almost all sectors. The outage lasted between half an hour and two hours in different sectors. While Sector 2 was the most affected where outage lasted more than two hours, sectors such as 15 and 7 only witnessed half hour outages. JR Manish Kumar of Panchkula MC said reports of six trees, which fell during the thunderstorm, were received, including one in Sector 7 of the city. No loss of life was reported due to these incidents.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App