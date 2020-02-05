Chandigarh: Dismissed judge declared PO, taken into custody

Marwaha had been declared PO by the court of Abhishek Phutela, former CJM, on March 19, 2019, after Marwaha failed to appear in the court despite a notice being served on him. Marwaha had been declared PO by the court of Abhishek Phutela, former CJM, on March 19, 2019, after Marwaha failed to appear in the court despite a notice being served on him.

THE PROCLAIMED offender (PO) Cell of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday produced a PO, Subhash Chander Marwaha, a former dismissed Additional and District Sessions Judge in Punjab, who has been facing a case under the Companies Act, filed by the Registrar of Companies.

Marwaha was produced in the court of ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) Tejpratap Singh Randhawa. The court asked the accused to furnish bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh, failing which he was taken into custody by the police, and sent to Burail jail for 14 days. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on February 18. The accused has also served as ACJM in Chandigarh district court before he was promoted to ADJ and posted to Punjab.

As per reports, Marwaha had been running a company by the name of Unique Innovative Networking, after he had been dismissed from the judiciary on charges of corruption in 2002 by the High Court. Marwaha began the company in 2004 with its office at Mohali. As per rules of the ROC (Registrar of Companies), the company director has to give details of the firm every year to the ROC. However, as per allegations, Marwaha failed to comply with the rules of the ROC, and did not furnish firm details to ROC, following which ROC filed a case under Section 439 of the Companies Act at the Chandigarh district court. But when Marwaha failed to appear before the court even after non-bailable warrants were issued against him, the court declared him a PO in 2019.

The accused who had been staying in Ludhiana had appeared in the court pertaining to a separate case against him at the Chandigarh court, in which he has been summoned under sections 497 (adultery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in 2015.

The police, however, learnt that the accused was a PO in ROC case as well, and thus he was taken into custody and produced in the ACJM court on Tuesday.

