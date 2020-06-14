Chandigarh: Dismissed for accepting bribe, two cops reinstated

Sources said the FIR filed against them is still under investigation. The two policemen were asked to report at police lines, Sector 26. (Representational) Sources said the FIR filed against them is still under investigation. The two policemen were asked to report at police lines, Sector 26. (Representational)

Chandigarh police have reinstated two dismissed traffic police personnel maintaining that they were dismissed without any departmental probe, which is against the principal of natural justice and may lead to wastage of valuable time of the police department in legal entanglements in the courts. DIG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi issued the reinstate orders last week.

The two policemen identified as head constable (HC) Jagjinder Singh and constable Sachin Kumar were dismissed following allegations of accepting a bribe from a Rohtak resident on the first day of implementation of the Amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 in Chandigarh. The New MV Act increased the fine money.

Gurmeet Singh had alleged in his statement that two traffic policemen had stopped his car near Piccadilly roundabout, Sector 35, and threatened to issue a challan of Rs 25,000. He alleged that they accepted a bribe of Rs 1,000 and let him go. Gurmeet Singh had obtained the number of a Chandigarh traffic police officer from police control room and informed him about the alleged incident.

Subsequently, DSP (south), traffic, Harjeet Kaur, did a preliminary probe and found both officers guilty. The dismissal orders were issued by SSP (traffic/security) Shashank Anand on the same day of receiving the complaint on September 5, 2019. Subsequently, an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was also registered against the two dismissed policemen at Sector 36 police station.

A traffic police officer said, “The two policemen filed an appeal against their dismissal orders before the DGP and matter was referred to DIG. During the examination of dismissal orders, DIG concluded that there was no documentary, direct and electronic evidence against the two policemen. Though the two men were reinstated, a departmental probe was ordered for verifying the allegations against them.”

DIG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi was not available for his comments.

Sources said the FIR filed against them is still under investigation. The two policemen were asked to report at police lines, Sector 26.

