Chandigarh: Discussion held on start-up policy

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with the Chandigarh UT Administration organised a roundtable panel discussion on “Start-up Policy for Chandigarh & Industry Meet 2022” at MC conference hall, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

The event was graced by Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary (Finance & Industries), who was the chief guest, and guest of honour Shalini Chetal, Director (Industries).

Simarpreet Singh, ASSOCHAM Chandigarh UT Development Council & director, Hartek Group, said, “Startups are one of the most crucial components in the coming up of ‘New India’. Entrepreneurs and problem solvers are the key ingredients to making the economy grow. The startup policy for UT Chandigarh will help in further creating more opportunities and making Chandigarh the ‘Startup Hub’ of North India.”

The UT Administration had released a startup policy in 2017 with the vision to create a world-class ecosystem for startups in the city.

The startup ecosystem of the UT is focused on the field of information technology and would be fostered through strategic investments, policy interventions and leveraging the entrepreneurial spirit in existing educational infrastructure of the city.

The Chandigarh Administration is keen on strengthening and empowering the start-up ecosystem.

The UT intends to prioritise actions required in three broad categories: short-, medium- and long-term that will empower and the efforts and virtuosity of young startups in Chandigarh.

Vivek Atray, chairman, ASSOCHAM North Region Council on Policy Advocacy, said, “More such talks and discussions on startups are required to create a conducive environment to set up a startup culture in the city. I feel at times founders of startups lack family support which needs to change. Besides favourable startup policies, young successful entrepreneurs and officials from the UT administration should come forward to build a robust startup ecosystem in Chandigarh.”

Delivering the keynote address, Hargunjit Kaur said, “The ecosystem for the startup needs to be created from scratch. Those startups, which have done well so far, have done it of their own will without any robust ecosystem and contributions of Chandigarh Administration. In order to build that ‘startup ecosystem’ in the city, I would invite you all to share your own ideas and views so that the

administration can help scaling up the startup culture.”