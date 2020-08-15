Chandigarh DIG Bishnoi selected for President Police Medal

DIG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi has been selected for President Police Medal for Distinguished Services. The medal will be awarded on Independence Day.

Bishnoi is a 2004 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer. He also holds the charge of IG, Prisons, Chandigarh. In 2014, he was given the President Police Medal for Meritorious Services. In 2007, he was conferred with the Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Lifesaving.

Nine other police personnel, including DSP Amrao Singh, have been selected for Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Services. ASI Khushal Singh, ASI Parveen Kumar, ASI Kuldeep Singh and ASI Rajesh Kumar have been given awards for their distinguished services. ASI Gulab Singh, ASI Kavita, Head Constable Ashok Kumar and Head Constable Savita Bains have been given awards for their meritorious services.

Twenty-three police personnel along with Senior Medical Officer, Police Hospital, Pushpinder Kaur, have been selected for the Commendation Certificate. They include DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, DSP Krishan Kumar, DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, DSP Gurmukh Singh, DSP Sukhraj Kateva, Sector 17 SHO Ram Rattan Sharma, Maloya SHO Ranjeet Singh, Sector 26 SHO 26 Narinder Patial, Sector 11 SHO Rajeev Kumar and Sub-Inspector Eram Rizvi.

CBI DSP too gets President Police Medal

CBI DSP Surinder Singh Bhullar has been selected for President Police Medal for Distinguished Services. DSP Bhullar is attached with anti-corruption branch of zonal CBI in Sector 30. Bhullar is known for his commitment towards his profession. He was instrumental in various trap cases against the bribe accused. Head Constable Kanwal Krishan Pandith with CBI in Jammu was selected for Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

