Chandigarh: Dhanas committee of CHB residents’ body holds hunger strike and protest

They appealed that the committee should be tasked to look into the federation plea and decide on the issue of need-based changes. (Representational Image) They appealed that the committee should be tasked to look into the federation plea and decide on the issue of need-based changes. (Representational Image)

Dhanas Coordination Committee of the CHB Residents’ Federation held a day-long hunger strike and protest, and took out their seventh flash rally on Sunday.

The protests was attended by several residents of the CHB flats and included Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla and BJP’s ward number 5 mandal pardhan Varinder Tamta, who sat on strike.

The committee also decided to send a memorandum to the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, appealing that facts be verified, about the undersized facilities provided to people and the abetment of the Board in encouraging violations.

The residents appealed that the CHB residents should be immediately given deserved relief by stopping the demolition and cancellation of ownership notices.

The members further said that “A 10-member committee be constituted, chaired by the MP with members being the Presidents of two main political parties, the Mayor, and the MC Leader of Opposition as public representatives, the Board Chairman, CEO, Chief Engineer, Chief Architect Board and the Chief Architect of the UT as technical experts.”

They appealed that the committee should be tasked to look into the federation plea and decide on the issue of need-based changes by giving people one-time-amnesty as provided in Delhi until consensual redevelopment of the congested CHB areas.

Area councillor Sheelaphool Singh also joined the protest. Nominated councillor Shipra Bansal and Board member Subeena Bansal also participated in the flash rally.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App