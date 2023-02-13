scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Chandigarh DGP, wife injured at wedding ceremony as tent falls due to gusty winds

Praveer Ranjan and his wife Malvika Ranjan had gone to attend the wedding of Sector-3 station house officer Sukhdeep Singh's daughter.

The DGP reportedly got 12 stitches on his head and his wife four. The duo were discharged after treatment.
Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, his wife and another police officer were injured after a tent collapsed and an iron pole fell on them during a wedding ceremony at Lake Club Sunday.

Praveer Ranjan and his wife Malvika Ranjan had gone to attend the wedding of Sector-3 station house officer Sukhdeep Singh’s daughter.

As per reports, an iron pole from the tent fell due to gusty winds and injured the DGP, his wife and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh. The three suffered injuries in their head and shoulders. DSP Gurmukh Singh sustained injuries in his back as well, said sources.

The three were rushed to Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Trauma.

The DGP reportedly got 12 stitches on his head and his wife four. The duo were discharged after treatment.

As per sources, a private contractor carried out catering and tentage for the function.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 12:32 IST
