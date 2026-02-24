Judges stuck in traffic: Why Chandigarh DGP was summoned to Punjab and Haryana High Court

DGP Sagar Preet Singh Hooda assured steps to prevent recurrence after the traffic jam near the High Court roundabout in Chandigarh during the ongoing Haryana Assembly session.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhFeb 24, 2026 03:57 PM IST
Haryana Assembly protestsHaryana Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, staged a protest march to the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday consigned to the record room a suo motu case arising out of a traffic jam near the High Court roundabout, after Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Sagar Preet Singh Hooda assured the bench that steps would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

Hooda was present in court along with Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); and Sumer Pratap Singh, SSP (Traffic), in compliance with the court’s direction.

The matter was placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry after Justice Sandeep Moudgil recorded his displeasure over the morning congestion and the alleged lapse in traffic management during the ongoing Haryana Assembly session.

In a note placed on record, Justice Moudgil said that around 9.55 am, several judges were caught in a traffic jam near the roundabout leading to the High Court premises, resulting in a delay of about 15 to 20 minutes in the commencement of court proceedings. He observed that his personal security officer had to step out of the vehicle to help clear the traffic, as police personnel stationed at the roundabout failed to ensure the smooth passage of judges’ vehicles.

The note further stated that protesters had managed to reach the main gate of the Civil Secretariat barricade during the Haryana Assembly session, terming the situation prima facie a case of gross negligence and dereliction of duty. The DGP was directed to remain present in court and explain the circumstances.

During the hearing, counsel for the UT administration submitted that the congestion occurred after 10 to 12 Opposition MLAs decided to walk towards the Haryana Assembly from about 150 metres away from the High Court roundabout. They were accompanied by staff, security personnel and members of the media, which led to crowding and slowed vehicular movement.

It was submitted that nine traffic personnel were deployed at the roundabout and that the delay was unusual. The counsel also cited frisking and security checks, including in view of periodic bomb threats, as factors that increased the time taken to clear pedestrians and vehicles.

The court was informed that the judge’s arrival was delayed by about 15–20 minutes and that the disruption was linked to the gathering connected with the Assembly session. It was further submitted that with new parking arrangements and revised traffic routes in place, traffic flow had otherwise improved.

Assuring the court that all necessary measures would be taken to avoid such congestion during court hours, particularly before and after sittings, the UT counsel said instructions would be issued down to the level of traffic personnel on the ground.

Recording the assurance, the bench directed that the message percolate to the field level and closed the proceedings.

