Judges stuck in traffic: Why Chandigarh DGP was summoned to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, staged a protest march to the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday consigned to the record room a suo motu case arising out of a traffic jam near the High Court roundabout, after Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Sagar Preet Singh Hooda assured the bench that steps would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

Hooda was present in court along with Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); and Sumer Pratap Singh, SSP (Traffic), in compliance with the court’s direction.

The matter was placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry after Justice Sandeep Moudgil recorded his displeasure over the morning congestion and the alleged lapse in traffic management during the ongoing Haryana Assembly session.