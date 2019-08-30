Chandigarh: DGP says suicide note of Sub-Inspector Gulzar Singh will be investigated

A day after Sub-Inspector Gulzar Singh allegedly jumped to death from the roof of a two-storey building that houses the Sector 19 police station, DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal Thursday said that the suicide note will be investigated.

Advertising

Meanwhile, The body of Gulzar Singh was cremated with full police honour at cremation ground, Manimajra, on Thursday. SI Gulzar Singh had fallen to death from the top floor of Sector 19 police station building leaving behind a two pages long note on Wednesday.

DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal said, “SI Gulzar Singh left a note. And the note will be definitely investigated. The investigation under Section 174 of CrPC will cover all the aspects. The note is with the probe officer. I was conveyed about the contents of the note by my subordinates. He did not blame anyone for his extreme step. The department will do everything for the family of Gulzar Singh. After all, he was a member of my force.”

A senior police officer privy to the incident said, “In the note, SI Gulzar Singh mentioned the fact that he and his family members were upset due to a departmental probe against him. He also mentioned in the note that God will punish those, who implicated him in a false matter resulted into the departmental probe. The matter belongs to the disappearance of Rs 2.87 lakh case property from the malkhana in PS 26, which was later traced. The contents of the note are being verified in this regard. He also referred about a SHO without mentioning the name in the note.”

Advertising

However, Rajneesh Singh, elder son of victim Gulzar Singh, reported to police in his statement that he found no foul play behind his father’s death. Rajneesh Singh is a constable in Chandigarh police. He had reached at Sector 19 police station when Gulzar Singh was found lying in the poll of blood. Rajneesh had rushed his father to PGI, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another police officer said, “Before the incident, the younger son of Gulzar Singh made a video call to his father urging him to eat his breakfast. Gulzar recorded it in the video call. Later, younger son called his elder brother, Rajneesh Singh, urging him to go to police station-19. Before arriving at the police station, Rajneesh had made a phone call to Gulzar, who attended the call of his son.”

The victim is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter, who is pursuing MBA. A DDR was registered at the Sector 19 Police Station.