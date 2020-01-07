Chandigarh: DGP awards two Haryana cops who rescued drowning woman

Haryana Police (Police) Haryana Police (Police)

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each for ASI Shamsher Singh and Home Guard Devender, who rescued a woman from drowning in a canal in Faridabad district.

Congratulating the personnel for their exemplary courage, the DGP said that Bravehearts of Haryana Police has always protected the others by risking their own lives.

“In the year 2019, ACP, Faridabad Moji Ram had rescued a youth from drowning in Yamuna canal. Similarly, Constable Narender had also shown indomitable courage while being on duty and saved the life of a woman drowning in a canal in Panipat district.

Haryana Police has earned a good name at the national level by the dint of its dedication, courage and bravery”, Yadava said in a statement.

Giving further details about the recent incident, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said, “Both ASI Shamsher Singh and Home Guard Devender were on routine patrolling duty near BPTP bridge and saw a woman jump into the canal. They quickly jumped into the canal to save her.

They pulled her out and upon finding her unconscious, she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was later referred to a hospital in Delhi”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App