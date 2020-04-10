‘Devise mechanism for workers to return to work’

There are 2,500 industries in Chandigarh. (Representational Photo) There are 2,500 industries in Chandigarh. (Representational Photo)

With production and manufacturing shut for over two weeks, owing to the coronavirus spread, the industrialists and factory owners of Chandigarh have been at the receiving end of the lockdown’s economic brunt.

Industrialists fear that even if lockdown ends, factory workers will not promptly return as they have been provided with funds, cooked food and ration from the government, apart from this salaries which the government is asking the employers to pay.

There are 2,500 industries in Chandigarh, which mostly engage in the business of spare parts, rice mills, screws, tractor parts and automobiles, among others. Several factories here produce tractor parts. However, due to shutdown, getting tractor parts will be difficult, thus also impacting the farmer as the harvesting and sowing season is on the anvil. “When there is complete restriction on the movement of goods or finished products other than essentials, how do we make revenue? When we won’t make revenue, how do we pay salaries to the labourers. It has been over two weeks now that the production is shut and there is zero income,” said MPS Chawla, a Chandigarh based industrialist.

Earlier, industrialists had appealed to the government that money be paid to labourers through their employer so that they return to work. “Now, the labourers have gone home. When they know that they will get salaries sitting at home, free ration and cooked food, why will they prefer to come back even if the lockdown ends? So there has to be some mechanism in place for this, so that they return to work. At the same time, government should ensure free trains for some days back to these places so that they come and join work,” added another industrialist, requesting anonymity.

An industrialist, who owns a two-wheelers showroom, said there is no sale of two-wheelers and he is unable to pay his staff.

Karan Gilhotra, Chairman of PHD Chamber of commerce and Industry, who owns business in Chandigarh and Punjab, said, “We are concerned about the workers’ welfare and are doing everything possible to help, but the industry is also going through a liquidity crunch. We demand that VAT, GST and other refunds must be expedited. At the same time, there should be waiver of electricity, power, water and other taxes at least by some percentage. Most important is, government should interact with the industry. We request centre to waive off interest on EMI’s for lockdown period, just deferment is not sufficient.”

Industrialists suggested, since packing industry is integral to essential goods, it should be given a blanket permission.

Allow 12 hours shift till lockdown

The industrialists demanded that twelve hour shift should be allowed in industries which are allowed to operate during the lockdown period so that minimum staff in required for the operations.

