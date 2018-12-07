Chandigarh: Despite MHRD guidelines, city school kids continue to carry heavier bags

Despite specific guidelines of MHRD, schoolchildren in Chandigarh continue to carry heavier bags.

Advertising

This was found during a visit by a team from Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) to GMSSS-MHC, Manimajra, and St Soldier International Public School, Sector 28. The team, led by Chairperson of the commission Harjinder Kaur, along with a team of traffic police, Chandigarh, mostly inspected the mode of transportation opted by the schoolchildren in view of their safety and security.

”The bags of the students were found to be heavier than the specific guidelines of MHRD,” stated a release by the CCPCR.

During inspection, it was observed that auto rickshaws carrying the students were over loaded and very risky to drive.

Advertising

“Chandigarh Traffic Police has started challaning the violators. This inspection will be a regular process to ensure the safety and security of the children. On inquiring from the authorities, the principals apprised that they are regularly sensitising the parents and children, but parents are not taking it seriously,” the release by the CCPCR stated.

It was specified St Soldier International Public School, Sector 28, provided complete information about the transportation mode opted by

the school children to the inspecting team.