Chandigarh: Despite hike in fine, no respite in sight for stray cattle issue

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to take on the issue of the rising population of stray cattle, despite the House passing a resolution to increase the fine for abandoning cattle on roads from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The MC has collected a total of Rs 37,000 in fines since the resolution was passed in September 2018.

According to MC officials, the resolution of increasing the fine was passed in a House meeting held on September 5, 2018. Following this, the MC started a drive to catch stray cattle. The city is facing a problem with increasing number of stray cattle crowding the streets. The main road in Phase XI, Sector 82, Madanpura and Phase I, are some areas with the highest population of stray cattle.

The fine was increased after councillors complained of lackadaisical attitude of the MC to catch stray cattle. The councillors, at that time, had urged the MC to increase the fine so that the people who leave their cattle can be stopped from doing so.

We caught a total of 199 stray cattle from September 2018 to January 31 this year. Nine stray cattle were released after their owners paid the fine. We also requested to shift some cattle from Phase 1 cattle shed to Banur, but the process is still underway. We lack the space for keeping stray cattle, which is why even catching stray cattle is hard,” an MC official told Chandigarh Newsline.

Another official told Newsline that they wrote five letters to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for registering cases against owners of stray cattle, following which, 17 persons were booked in Sohana and Matour police stations.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said their squads were working hard to make the city free from stray cattle menace. He added that they imposed the fine depending upon the number of cattle abandoned by their owners.

The fine is low but our teams are trying hard to control this menace,” Kulwant Singh said.