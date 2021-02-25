Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner raids estate office, orders dismissal of employee

Employees of the estate office were in for a shock on Wednesday when they found Brar had raided their office.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner–cum estate officer Mandip Singh Brar ordered dismissal of an employee in a surprise check conducted at the UT estate office here on Wednesday afternoon.

The Deputy Commissioner when asked one employee as to for what reason an unauthorised person was being ‘out of the way facilitated’ and roaming around without a legitimate reason, the employee’s reply did not convince the Deputy Commissioner, following which he ordered his immediate dismissal from the service.

Sources said that many middlemen who are hand in glove with the staff find a way to move into the estate office to get work done even

without appointment.

The DC found many outsiders roaming in the office without a legitimate reason. Finding that it was difficult to differentiate between employees and outsiders roaming, the DC ordered that staff will wear ID cards from Friday onwards.

“Meanwhile, the DC also strictly warned the officials who were entertaining the persons coming to the Estate Office without a legitimate reason or appointment, and made it clear that negligence won’t be tolerated,” a statement issued by the administration said.

As he also found that many genuine residents were also facing problem with regard to entry into the estate office, to facilitate the public coming to the Estate Office, the Deputy Commissioner-cum- Estate Officer ordered the increase in number of online appointments from 10 to 20 daily and for inspection of property records, the number of appointments have been increased to 14 from 10, respectively.

Minutes after the DC raided the office, written orders were issued.

It is hereby ordered that all the staff of Estate Office, UT, Chandigarh are hereby directed to wear their identity card during the office hours issued by the Estate Office. In case who do not possess the identity vards are directed to get their identity Cards prepared latest by February 26, 2021.

It is further ordered that in case any visitor found in any Branch of Estate Office without having the online appointment, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the concerned Branch Officer and officials,” it was directed.

The Indian Express in a series of articles had highlighted how difficult it is for the common man to get a basic document from the estate office. The Indian Express tracked the residents who had to make innumerable visits to the estate office, in some cases not for months but for years and even a decade just to get normal work done.