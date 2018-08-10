Chandigarh: Depicting Corbusier’s work, 8 murals come up at multilevel parking

Murals at multilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express photo) Murals at multilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express photo)

In order to attract people and give a touch of Chandigarh’s character, eight murals depicting French architect Le Corbusier’s work have been engraved in the walls at the city’s first multilevel parking in Sector 17. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation roped in a city-based artist for the work. The civic body had to shell out around Rs 12 lakh for the murals.

Superintending Engineer N P Sharma, the brain behind the concept, said that the art is helping in breaking the monotony of the concrete as well. “As the multilevel parking is in the middle of the city, that too in Sector 17 where people visit in large numbers, we thought of getting something which depicts the city’s heritage and art. That is why Corbusier’s work has been designed,” Sharma said. He added, “Moreover, it is also breaking the dull look of concrete which usually every multilevel parking has. The vibrancy of these murals with colorful designs can lift up the mood of those who are coming to park their vehicles in the multilevel parking.” More such murals are being planned in community centers of sectors 50 and 43.

There are eight murals in all which have been engraved in walls near the stairs on all the three levels. It has cut-outs of Corbusier’s drawings depicting architectural plan of Chandigarh, based on straight lines and circles, manhole covers and other architectural work. Extracts from Corbusier’s paintings have been taken and depicted on the structure.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation roped in a city-based artist for the work. The civic body had to shell out around Rs 12 lakh for the murals. (Express photo) The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation roped in a city-based artist for the work. The civic body had to shell out around Rs 12 lakh for the murals. (Express photo)

Charanjeet Kaur, who made the murals, said, “The murals capture the glorious heritage of Chandigarh which comes to our minds with Le Corbusier, the architect of Chandigarh.” These murals talk of that colorful heritage of Corbusier and have patterns from his paintings and drawings which are typical in nature.

The civic body had roped in the same artist to create a 3D “Mini Chandigarh” depicting Corbusier’s work and Rock Garden creator Nek Chand’s art in the green belt of Sector 7. The sculptural structure was built at a cost of Rs 16 lakh and had two male-female figures and horses depicting Nek Chand’s art.

In the middle is Corbusier’s open hand and there are cut-outs of Corbusier’s drawings depicting architectural plan of Chandigarh, based on straight lines and circles, manhole covers and other architectural work. The raised platform on which it has been constructed too has Corbusier’s folk motif.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App