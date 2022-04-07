Chandigarh: Dentist held with 52 gm heroin

THE UT police arrested a 30-year-old dentist from near 3BRD Ramdarbar on Tuesday night and allegedly recovered 52.1 grams of heroin from his possession.

The arrested man was identified as one Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Royal Estate in Zirakpur.

Investigators said that Dinesh had come under their radar following the arrest of a Nigerian national, Davies, in a drug peddling case.

Davies had told the police that a resident of Zirakpur, who was also a dentist and was involved in heroin peddling, was his aide.

The Nigerian was arrested from near Sector 39 on March 28.

“Dinesh Kumar was arrested red handed with around 52 grams of heroin. He has been remanded in one-day police custody. During interrogation, he told us that he used to bring heroin from Punjab. Dinesh is a native of Moga district. He has been living in a rented apartment in Royal Estate, Zirakpur, for some time now,” Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the District Crime Cell, said.

“A police team has been sent to raid his other possible hideouts here within the state of Punjab,” he added.

The UT police have launched a crackdown on the organised drug racket in Chandigarh — that is often used by peddlers as a transit point.

Many independent investigation cells, including the District Crime Cell, Crime Branch, as well as the Operations Cell, have been conducting various raids to get hold of such peddlers, sometimes with the cooperation of Panchkula as well as the Mohali police.