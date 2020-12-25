Faulty dentures come back to bite Chandigarh dentist, fined Rs 18,500

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a dentist to pay Rs 18,500 to a woman for faulty implanting of dentures.

Veena Suri, 75, alleged that Dr Anshu Suri, BDS, Soni Dental Care Centre, of Chandigarh, advised her to opt for new dentures. Suri said she disclosed all her health conditions to the doctor. Her measurements were taken and she was advised on various dates till May 7, 2019, when the denture was delivered, and fixed on May 13, 2019, as per the prescription slip.

Suri said she was told that she would face no issues using the denture for her usual day to day acts. However, the denture did not fit right.

She informed the doctor, who advised her to use the denture irrespective of the problems being faced by her, she claimed.

The complainant further alleged that due to the negligent act of dentist, she suffered boils and scars in her gums and mouth and was unable to chew her food.

Finally, she contacted another dentist, Dr Karan Chawla, who also advised her to go for full mouth dentures at a cost of Rs 15,000. However, even the dentures provided by Dr Chawla did not fit properly and she faced the same issues.

Suri then served a legal notice to both dentists demanding a refund. Dr Chawla refunded her the Rs 15,000. A complaint was filed by her at the commission against Dr Anshu Suri, who failed to put in appearance. As a result, they were ordered to be proceeded against exparte vide order dated August 13, 2020.