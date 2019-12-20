Chandigarh: Demolition of colony number 4 deferred till February

Calling the 2006 survey for rehabilitation faulty, the residents demanded that all 7,000 families be rehabilitated. Calling the 2006 survey for rehabilitation faulty, the residents demanded that all 7,000 families be rehabilitated.

Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore deferred the immediate demolition of colony number 4, due to the cold weather. The demolition has been deferred to February.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida affirmed the news.

The demolition had been ordered in July and since then political representatives had been frequenting the office of the Adviser requesting him to not carry out the demolition. The decision of demolition was taken in view of making Chandigarh a slum-free city. It was stated that the residents have to be rehabilitated at Maloya, under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme 2006.

Over 40,000 people currently stay in the colony. Recently, dwelling units were constructed at Maloya to relocate the people, but as per a survey, only 2,400 people were eligible for it while there are over 7,000 families staying there, said residents.

