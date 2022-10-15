scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: Demolition drive held in Sec 56

The CHB demolished unauthorised additional construction in three dwelling units.

The belongings of the occupants were taken out and the unit was sealed.

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) carried out a demolition and eviction drive at Sector 56, Chandigarh, here on Friday. The CHB demolished unauthorised additional construction in three dwelling units.

According to the board, one unit was vacated from unauthorised occupation, as the unit was cancelled due to sale within 15 years from its date of allotment. The belongings of the occupants were taken out and the unit was sealed.

The CHB is computing cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees and in case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled, it was stated.

