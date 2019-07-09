Chandigarh: Demands not met, PGIMER nurses to protest

The PGI Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) is planning to wear black badges from July 10 to July 16 in protest against their unfulfilled demands. The NWA also issued a statement that said, if the issues are not resolved, they will plan a candle-light march in New Delhi.

The nurses have been demanding promotions, advertisements for vacant nursing officer posts, exemption from night duty for nursing staff working at the OPD, and a nursing cadre headed by the Chief Nursing Officer, among others.

Speaking on the vacant nursing officer posts, Satyavir Singh Dagur, General Secretary of NWA, said, “Although the sanctioned strength of the nurses at PGIMER is 2572, we have only 2365 nurses at present.” On mediation attempts, Dagur said, “Till now, we have not received any call from the administration.”

Nurses are unhappy about not getting a salary as per the recent pay commission orders. Dagur said, “After January 2006, when the sixth pay commission was adopted, a nursing officer should have received a salary of Rs 18,460 and a senior nursing officer should have got Rs 18,750. However, in reality, a nursing officer gets Rs 17,140 and a senior nursing officer Rs 18,150.”

Dealing with delay in promotion, Nursing Officer Narender Kaur said, “I joined the institute in December 1998. Till today, I have not been promoted even once. Promotion is generally given in 16 years or maximum 18 years. However, this is my 21st year of my service.”

The NWA had earlier planned to wear badges in May this year, but postponed it due to the assurance received from the hospital’s Director and the administration.

“Nurses and doctors are a team. We do not want the strike to happen. If it does happen, we will perform the nurse’s duty also. As they are less in number, we anyway have to perform their duty at times and sometimes do the work of ward boys too,” said Dr Uttam Thakur, President, Association of Resident Doctors.