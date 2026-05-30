Chandigarh Shatabdi, other trains to hit a snag

The Railway communication said the train will be regulated by around 45 minutes in the Ambala division from May 31 to June 5. (File Photo)

Passengers travelling between Chandigarh and New Delhi on the Shatabdi corridor are set to face major disruption as Northern Railway has undertaken signalling and loop line expansion work at Shahabad Markanda and Mohri stations. The give work will cause a six-day traffic and power block on the Delhi-Ambala section.

The disruption, scheduled between May 30 and June 6, will particularly impact the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12045/12046) — one of the region’s busiest premium trains. This is used extensively by office-goers, business travellers and tourists commuting between Chandigarh, Ambala and Delhi.

Railway authorities have cancelled the Chandigarh-New Delhi and the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi services on June 6 owing to the non-interlocking commissioning work.