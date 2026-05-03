The 29-minute miracle: How a donor heart travelled from Chandigarh to Delhi to save a 14-year-old Sudanese boy

The chartered flight carrying the organ was airborne from Chandigarh at 6.51 pm, and touched down at the Delhi airport by 7.20 pm (Photo: Special arrangement).

In a race against time, a 14-year-old Sudanese boy was saved on Saturday evening after a donor heart was retrieved from Command Hospital, Chandimandir, and flown to New Delhi in just 29 minutes.

The coordination between the Indian Army, private medical teams, and aviation authorities marked the first-ever airborne organ mission of its kind in the northern sector, spanning from a military hospital to a private healthcare facility.

The young patient, battling a terminal heart ailment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, reportedly had less than 24 hours to live. In a ray of hope, a compatible donor heart was identified at the Command Hospital in Chandigarh.