Chandigarh defers move to restrict unvaccinated kids from attending physical classes

A day after the Supreme Court ordered that vaccination cannot be forced on an individual, the Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday put on hold its orders restricting unvaccinated students from attending physical classes from May 4.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser, on Tuesday, reviewed the status of positivity rate of Covid infection and vaccination in detail with the UT health secretary. “The decision of restricting unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 years from attending the classes in physical mode with effect from May 4, 2022 is to be kept in abeyance till further orders,” a statement issued by the administration stated.

UT Adviser also stated that though “Covid vaccination is optional yet it is duty of the Administration to educate and inform the citizens about its benefits”. He again made an appeal to all teachers in Chandigarh to educate children about Covid vaccination. He also appealed to all parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated without any further delay.

Parents in Chandigarh had expressed vaccine hesitation and had requested the administration to relook its directives. However, the review was done only after the Supreme Court’s orders Monday.

The Chandigarh Administration had, last Sunday, directed “To protect the unvaccinated children from possible Covid infection during the increasing trend, the education department to strictly follow the decision of restricting unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 years to 18 years from attending the classes in physical mode with effect from May 4, 2022. However, the unvaccinated students to be allowed to attend the exams/practical in physical mode, with Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Also, on Tuesday the health secretary informed that daily positive cases are generally 10 to 12 and the weekly positivity rate is less than 1 per cent. He also mentioned that Covaxin for children within the age group 15 to 18 years is 98 per cent complete with the first dose and Corbevax in the age group of 12 to 14 years with first dose is about 60 per cent complete.

It was also discussed that the health department, in close coordination with the education department, should continue with the efforts to reach the target of 100 per cent vaccination with first dose for all the children in the age group of 12 to 18 years by May 15, positively.