Chandigarh declared hotspot, no relaxation after April 20

THE CENTRE on Wednesday declared Chandigarh as a hotspot. With this, the administration said that there won’t be any relaxation for city residents after April 20 and curfew will continue.

Chandigarh had 21 COVID-19 cases of which nine recovered.

Its proximity to Mohali, which is a hotspot, and most of its essentials coming via Punjab disyrict also led to the city turning into a hotspot.

Now, the relaxation that the city was expecting in functioning of certain industrial units, construction activities or courier services, will not be allowed.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore was informed that 12 active cases are under treatment in Chandigarh. UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that the police had been asked to implement curfew strictly.

