Amit Rishi is new chief of Debts Recovery Tribunal Bar Association of Chandigarh

Amit Rishi has been elected the president of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association of Chandigarh.

The annual elections to the DRT Bar Association of Chandigarh were held on December 16.

Iqbal Mohammed has been elected the vice-president of the Bar Association, while Sumit Batra is its new secretary.

Sonal Chabbra and Sumeet Sehgal have won the elections to the posts of joint secretary and treasurer respectively.

The territorial jurisdiction of DRT-I, II & III put together covers a vast geographical area comprising the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir.