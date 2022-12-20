scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Amit Rishi is new chief of Debts Recovery Tribunal Bar Association of Chandigarh

The annual elections to the DRT Bar Association of Chandigarh were held on December 16.

chandigarh tribunalIqbal Mohammed has been elected the vice-president of the Bar Association, while Sumit Batra is its new secretary.

Amit Rishi has been elected the president of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association of Chandigarh.

The annual elections to the DRT Bar Association of Chandigarh were held on December 16.

Iqbal Mohammed has been elected the vice-president of the Bar Association, while Sumit Batra is its new secretary.

Sonal Chabbra and Sumeet Sehgal have won the elections to the posts of joint secretary and treasurer respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
More from Chandigarh

The territorial jurisdiction of DRT-I, II & III put together covers a vast geographical area comprising the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:54:09 pm
Next Story

Money laundering case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh’s aide Sanjeev Palande

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close