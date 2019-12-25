Chandigarh: Plastic piece found in bottle, soft drink company to pay Rs 5 lakh

The sample of the soft drink bottle was submitted for testing in a government laboratory of Food Analyst, Punjab, located in Sector 11, Chandigarh. The sample of the soft drink bottle was submitted for testing in a government laboratory of Food Analyst, Punjab, located in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

THE STATE Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed PepsiCo India to deposit Rs 2.5 lakh in the Consumer Legal Aid Account and Rs 2.5 lakh in the Poor Patient Welfare Fund (PPWF) of PGIMER, Chandigarh, over a complaint alleging that a plastic piece was found in a bottle of Mountain Dew.

Setting aside the forum order, the commission on December 22, 2019, directed the Munshi Ram Dev Raj Mahajan Karyana and General Merchants to refund Rs 35, the amount of soft drink bottle, to complainant Naveen Sethi, while the general merchant and PepsiCo India were directed to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation and Rs 25,000 as cost of litigation to the complainant.

Sethi of Nayagaon purchased a bottle of soft drink, Mountain Dew of PepsiCo, for Rs 35 from Munshi Ram Dev Raj Mahajan Karyana and General Merchants in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on June 21, 2015. Sethi alleged that before it could be consumed, he noticed that there was a dead insect and some foreign material in the sealed bottle. He approached the PepsiCo and the general store merchant. When he did not receive any positive response, he filed a formal complaint in the Consumer Forum on August 17, 2015.

The sample of the soft drink bottle was submitted for testing in a government laboratory of Food Analyst, Punjab, located in Sector 11, Chandigarh. The laboratory report was submitted during the trial of the matter in the forum on May 16, 2017, as per which “the sample obtained was unsafe for consumption”. Going by facts and lab report, the forum dismissed the complaint on January 19, 2018, holding that “the cold drink was tested in the laboratory after more than one year, whereas it could be tested before the expiry of six months. Thus, the report… to our mind, has no value in the eyes of law.”

With the lab report in hand, after the soft drink bottle was taken in custody by the forum in 2016, Sethi’s advocate Fatehjeet Singh filed an appeal against the forum order in the state commission on February 27, 2018, arguing that foreign substance contained in the bottle had some black-coloured material sticking to it which was clearly visible with the naked eyes, yet the forum failed to take notice of the same.

The PepsiCo India and the general merchant in reply contended that no evidence has been produced by the appellant that the bottle containing the contents sold by the general store was manufactured by PepsiCo and also at the same time, there was delay on part of the laboratory to get the contents of the bottle tested within a limited period of expiry. Therefore, the forum order does not suffer from any illegality and infirmity, and the same does not require interference.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held that “the foreign substance was visible with the naked eyes also and it has been confirmed by the report… Thus, on the day when it was purchased — it was unfit for human consumption — which act of the opposite parties amounts to deficiency in providing service, negligence and unfair trade practice.”

The commission held that although the general merchant is neither manufacturer nor a dealer, yet it was his duty to verify the contents of the goods purchased by him before selling to the general public. Therefore, the general merchant cannot be absolved of the liability solely on the grounds that he is only a shopkeeper and not the manufacturer whereas PepsiCo India cannot disown the ownership of the bottle.

